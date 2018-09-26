हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh looks like 'firecracker' in this Lecoanet Hemant creation- See pics

Ranveer turned up in a Lecoanet Hemant creation at the launch of the 9th Anniversary issue of Box Office India.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: From wearing a long skirt to some of the quirkiest costumes, Ranveer Singh has done it all. The hunk of an actor, who is arguably the most celebrated superstar from the younger generation in Bollywood has an uncanny ability to pull off even some of the most unconventional attire.

The 'Lootera' of a million hearts has always stunned his fans and even his rumoured ladylove Deepika Padukone with his sense of fashion. But the man himself is so much in love with his peculiar dressing style that he makes everything look cool and sassy. 

Ranveer turned up in a Lecoanet Hemant creation at the launch of the 9th Anniversary issue of Box Office India at the Novotel Hotel in Juhu recently. He was accompanied by his Simmba director Rohit Shetty.

Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, Ranveer looked dapper in the printed suit which had bright shades of blue, orange, red and yellow in it. 

Take a look at some of his pics clicked by Yogen Shah:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the work front, Ranveer is on a roll. The actor began this year on a remarkable note by essaying a ruthless character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. As Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer sent shivers down the spine of many, and he proved that he is in the industry to play very long innings. 

Ranveer is a hot favourite of the producers in the Tinsel Town. He will be seen in Simmba, a Karan Johar film directed by Rohit Shetty, slated to release this December. He also has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Kabir Khan's '83 and Dharma Productions' Takht in his kitty.

The actor has also been news for his impending marriage. The Dil Dhadakne Do star will reportedly tie the nuptial knot with Deepika Padukone in November this year but speculations are rife that the wedding has been postponed.

