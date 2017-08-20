Saiyami Kher turns show stopping bride for Nachiket Barve at LFW

Mumbai: Designer Nachiket Barve collaborated with Lakme Salon's backstage experts to showcase the modern Indian bride through sheer timeless beauty of Greco-Roman goddesses - with Saiyami Kher as the show stopper, as he brought alive the theme of "Eternal Luminance" at the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017.

"My collection THEIA imbued the sensibilities of the modern Indian bride, from contemporary and feminine silhouettes, to delicate embroidery and metallic detailing.

"Every piece of this collection celebrated the divine mix of bold and ethereal that made a goddess (and a bride) a force to be reckoned with. From music to poetry to the greatest works of art, the Goddesses of Greco-Roman mythology immortalise the diversity of femininity and beauty," said Barve.

As IANS asked the designer for tips that every bride should opt for while opting for the perfect wedding outfit, he said: " There are three things; firstly don't go too fashionable with the main function outfit, secondly be sensible, just because your neighbour got a flat in a crore doesn't mean you need to do the same so the outfit that you are wearing should be reasonable and sensible... (thirdly) it can't be bigger than your wedding."

Saiyami of "Mirziya" fame who looked stunning in a deep indigo, layered, scalloped, lehanga, choli with wreath embroidery and a sparkling dupatta as a showstopper seconded the designer.

"I wish more designers talk like this as affordability for an average normal girl is very important. I just feel that everything he has spoken so far in regards to storing stuff in houses is s convenient. I am in complete agreement," Saiyami told IANS.

Makeup and hair is a very important aspect of any bridal look, and Barve thanked Lakme Salon's backstage experts for making show stopping brides look truly luminous and eternally timeless.

Showcasing his first ever-festive bridal wear collection at LFW, Barve's inspirations were the legendary Greek and Roman goddesses Aphrodite, Hera, Gaia, Artemis and Athena.

Bringing forth a perfect combination of feminine beauty, Lakme Salon's art and Barve's inspiration, the designer has worked with Roman drapes like the toga, and then brought in panelled skirts, bias cuts and capes worn over sultry creations.

The colour card started with deep indigo, burgundy, black and then moved to haute colours like paprika, mustard, splashes of gold, bronze and pewter. The show was a gorgeous symphony of luxurious lehengas, superbly created cholis - some with cold shoulders and long trailing capes - cowled pants, floor kissing gowns and dramatic asymmetric togas with two-toned loose pants.

The embroidery was traditional with appliques, cutwork, beading, as well as traditional Aegean tie-dye, along with Aari and Zardosi work with the Greek font embroidered with words such as Eternal, Aphrodite, Love, Goddess and Bride on the bodices of the garments. Keeping the travel plans of a bride in mind, Barve ensured that the textures resisted wrinkling but were light and easy care.