Salman Khan to launch 'Being Human' fashion jewellery

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who turned 51 today has a surprise in store for his young fans. Want to know what it is?

Well, Bhaijaan's 'Being Human' brand is expanding with a jewellery line that will be launched today on his birthday.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Being Human foundation has tied up with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. to launch a range of fashion jewellery.

Reportedly, the specific jewellery will be catering to young age groups of 15 to 25 years and has been priced between Rs 150 to Rs 3000.

''Being Human is a brand with a soul, and with this association, we are moving to the next step of expansion. People have always given me and Being Human tremendous love and I hope we continue to receive it in the days to come," Salman was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, sixty-five percent of the jewellery will cater to women with collections like Boho, Metal Faith, Tassel and Bling.

"We have worked very closely in the past with Salman Khan and the association has been a gratifying and joyous one. Salman Khan represents modern-day India and has a huge global and mass appeal. His presence will boost our brand equity and will assist us to move effortlessly into national and international markets," Prasad Kapre, the CEO and Director of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd also added.