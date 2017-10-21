Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala will give you serious fitness goals- see pic
New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi hit the cinemas on September 22, 2017. The movie is based on a father-daughter relationship and was well received by the audience.
Sanjay's real life daughter, Trishala is the one in limelight these days because of a picture that flaunts her perfectly toned body. Trishala took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a maroon crop top and bell bottoms. The star kid looks beautiful and will also give you some serious fitness goals
Here is the Instagram post:
The 28-year-old's picture spread on the internet like wildfire.
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife- Richa Sharma.
Sanjay is presently married to Maanyata and has two children with her. A girl named Iqra and a boy named Shahraan.