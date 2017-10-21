Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala will give you serious fitness goals- see pic

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi hit the cinemas on September 22, 2017. The movie is based on a father-daughter relationship and was well received by the audience.

Sanjay's real life daughter, Trishala is the one in limelight these days because of a picture that flaunts her perfectly toned body. Trishala took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a maroon crop top and bell bottoms. The star kid looks beautiful and will also give you some serious fitness goals

Here is the Instagram post:

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

The 28-year-old's picture spread on the internet like wildfire.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife- Richa Sharma.

Sanjay is presently married to Maanyata and has two children with her. A girl named Iqra and a boy named Shahraan.