sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary, Haryanvi sizzler and Bigg Boss 11 contestant, shares her retro look - See pics

The Haryanvi singer-dancer looks absolutely gorgeous in black.

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Sapna Choudhary, took to her Instagram page to share images of her retro avatar. The Haryanvi singer-dancer looks absolutely gorgeous in black. She seems to be wearing a black glittery saree teamed up with an off-shoulder matching blouse. 

Her plated hair and the red roses compliment her look. Sapna looks very pretty like a retro heroine.

Take a look at the pics here:

 

My retro look #retrolook #black #trends

Sapna has a special appearance in Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani's Bairi Kangana 2. She will feature in a song titled Mere Samne Aake is a foot-tapping number. The song was unveiled on YouTube a few days back.

Sapna made the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal so popular that it has become a wedding anthem of sorts. 

For the unversed, Sapna, who hails from Delhi and is a Haryanvi singer and dancer. She entered the house of Bigg Boss 10 with a massive social media following and fans across North India.

She has survived an extremely difficult childhood, and took up dancing to earn a livelihood and support her family, reports suggest. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite.

Sapna had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.

