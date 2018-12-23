Sara Ali Khan gives fashion lessons by pairing her glam outfit with stunning footwear—Pics

New Delhi: The beautiful Sara Ali Khan is in limelight every other day for all the right reasons. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's beautiful daughter is turning out to be a style icon with her regular, high on style Instagram posts. She has a massive fan -following and with every new post, looks like the actress's popularity is growing.

Sara recently took to Insta and shared her look in a glamorous outfit. However, what has our attention is the stunning footwear that she chose with it!

Have a look at the pic here:

Sara's debut film 'Kedarnath' struck the right chord with the audience and her performance garnered attention and praises from fans as well as critics. 'Kedarnath' also starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the two make for a great on-screen pair.

The actress has yet another film scheduled for release. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. This is the first time that we will see Ranveer playing the role of a cop. It is also the actor's first film after his wedding to Deepika Padukone.

'Simmba' will hit the screens on December 28

Reports are that Sara has been roped in for 'Baaghi 3' as well. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.