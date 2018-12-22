Sara Ali Khan's winter fashion game is on point—Pic proof

New Delhi: The young and gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in B Town already! Her debut film 'Kedarnath' struck the right chord with the audience and Sara's performance garnered attention and praises from her fans as well as critics. 'Kedarnath' also starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the two make for a great on-screen pair.

The actress often shares pictures and videos on social media app Instagram and keeps her followers updated with deets from her life. The actress' latest pics are all about the freezing winter season and Sara proves that it is possible to look glam even when the temperature is low.

Check out her pics here:

With a printed jacket, black shorts and thigh-high boots, Sara's winter fashion game is on point! And let's not miss that pigtail and minimalist makeup.

The actress has yet another film scheduled for release. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. This is the first time that we will see Ranveer playing the role of a cop. It is also the actor's first film after his wedding to Deepika Padukone.

'Simmba' will hit the screens on December 28

Reports are that Sara has been roped in for 'Baaghi 3' as well. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.