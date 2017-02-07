Shahid Kapoor shimmers in grey for Harper's Bazaar Bride cover!
New Delhi: The dashing and talented Shahid Kapoor is all gung-ho about his upcoming film 'Padmavati' where he is playing Rawal Ratan Singh. The 'Haider' actor is currently seen sporting a nice, suave beard with an uber cool hairstyle and now he has graced the magazine cover with the same look!
Shahid is seen on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Bride magazine and with a nice tagline of 'Super Sexy and Taken'. Wow! That's like a really apt line to define Sasha. The star is seen donning a grey front open suit and shiny black shoes which are bang on style!
Sasha shared the cover picture on Instagram, and you must check it out:
On the professional front, Shahid will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' featuring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal parts. The film is set in the backdrop of World War II and is set to release on February 24, 2017.
