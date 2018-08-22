हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shikha Talsania

Shikha Talsania to walk for Narendra Kumar at LFW

Kumar's LFW collection offers a variety of styles like athleisure, day and evening wear. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Shikha Talsania will be turning showstopper for celebrated designer Narendra Kumar at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

Kumar will be presenting the collection titled 'Never Hyde', in collaboration with leading plus size store aLL Primero on the last day of the fashion extravaganza.

"It is a new experience for me and I am excited to be walking for aLL Primero by Narendra Kumar. I appreciate aLL for their commitment towards their motto of 'Fashion for all'," Shikha said in a statement. 

Kumar's LFW collection offers a variety of styles like athleisure, day and evening wear. 

The range is driven by multiple fabrics that are easy to wear and durable, such as ponte roma, interlock knit, jacquard, terry wool, looper knit, moss crepe and cotton linen. LFW opened today. 

 

