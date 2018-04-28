Shilpa Shetty looks stylish in this pink top, flared denim — See photos

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was on Saturday spotted while visiting a skin clinic in Bandra, had an interesting style statement to make.

Shilpa was wearing a stylish white and pink striped cold-shoulder top and flared denim. Apart from her beautiful smile, Shilpa was seen carrying a maroon handbag and brown glares and had kept her hair open.

No wonder, despite being 42-year-old, this sensational actress-cum-entrepreneur has maintained such a brilliant toned body and has kept herself fit, slender and healthy. Her lustrous hair also caught our attention.

Check out her photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

It's been more than a decade since she appeared on the big screen. Her last full-fledged role was in 'Apne'.