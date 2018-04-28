हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Powered by
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looks stylish in this pink top, flared denim — See photos

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was on Saturday spotted while visiting a skin clinic in Bandra, had an interesting style statement to make.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was on Saturday spotted while visiting a skin clinic in Bandra, had an interesting style statement to make.

Shilpa was wearing a stylish white and pink striped cold-shoulder top and flared denim. Apart from her beautiful smile, Shilpa was seen carrying a maroon handbag and brown glares and had kept her hair open. 

No wonder, despite being 42-year-old, this sensational actress-cum-entrepreneur has maintained such a brilliant toned body and has kept herself fit, slender and healthy. Her lustrous hair also caught our attention.

Check out her photos here: 

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

It's been more than a decade since she appeared on the big screen. Her last full-fledged role was in 'Apne'. 

Tags:
Shilpa ShettyBollywood summer fashionShilpa Shetty PhotosBollywood celebs spotted
Next
Story

Karisma Kapoor rule the ramp in this ethnic ensemble at Asian Designer Week — Photos inside

Must Watch