Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur spread cuteness on Filmfare cover

Mumbai: ‘Ok Jaanu’ jodi - Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur – has graced the cover of Filmfare January edition by spreading cuteness around. Besides the beautiful cover photo, the caption too grabs a million eyeballs.

Captioned “Lovers Reunite”, the Filmfare cover displays the special bond between rumoured couple Aditya and Shraddha. The two good-looking actors, who had set the silverscreen ablaze with their sizzling chemistry in ‘Aashiqui 2’ have teamed up again post their breakup (speculations though) for the first time for ‘Ok Jaanu’.

But going by the caption on Filmfare, it looks likely that the two have reunited! However, it is not clear whether the reunion is for real or reel.

Nonetheless, Adi and Shraddha look gorgeous together. Are we right people?