By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 14:43
Sonakshi Sinha talks about her fashion preferences, says she has individualistic style

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about her fashion preferences. The 29-year-old star denied being fashion conscious and also talked about her style statement.

"I have got a very individualistic style, which is grungy, edgy and sporty... Because that's how I have always dressed since I was a child," IANS quoted Sona as saying.

She further said, "I have grown up wearing boys' clothes and I feel now that has become a fashionable statement... So, I think little bit of that is still in me."

On the cinema front, she is currently working on Sunhil Sippy's 'Noor'. The movie is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel 'Karachi, You're Killing Me!'.

It is expected to release around April 21 this year.

First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 14:42

