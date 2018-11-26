हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha turns 'rebel princess' for a magazine

Sonakshi Sinha turns &#039;rebel princess&#039; for a magazine
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is often in limelight owing to her social media posts. The actress took to Instagram recently and shared a picture from a magazine shoot in which she looks no less than a princess! We love the outfit and Sonakshi's look in the pic.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

The caption says, “Rebel princess vibes for @perniaspopupshop magazine! Shot by @vijitgupta, styled by @mohitrai @aakrutisejpal, hair by @themadhurinakhale and makeup by @mehakoberoi”

Sonakshi has an ocean of fans who have already started showering love on the actress's look.

Earlier this month, the actress stunned us all when she appeared on Brides Today magazine cover along with Vicky Kaushal. In a vibrant, indo-western outfit, she looked every bit glamorous.

In October, Sinha turned showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019. The actress dazzled the runway in a glittering black gown and left everyone awe-struck.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'  which hit the theatres on August 24 and received a thumbs up from the audience. Sonakshi's dance moves on the song 'Swag Saha Na Jaye' had left us all bewildered!

