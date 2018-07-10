हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja have a fetish for sneakers - Pic proofs

The couple has a fetish for sneakers and it is evident from their latest Instagram posts.   

Pic courtesy: @anandahuja

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor who married London-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, in a traditional Anand Karaj style at her aunt's mansion here, is enjoying a vacation with her husband in Japan.

The couple has a fetish for sneakers and it is evident from their latest Instagram posts. Moreover, the two give us a couple goals by sharing their love for the shoes.

Check out the pics embedded below:

 

Interestingly, Anand surprised one and all by teaming up his Bandhgala with sneakers even during his wedding reception in May.

Sonam and Anand's pre-wedding celebrations were spread over 2 days and they included the Mehendi, Sangeet, Chooda and Kaleera ceremonies.

Friends from the film fraternity added glamour to the starry event. From Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez to Swara Bhaskar, Karisma Kapoor to Karan Johar, a number of popular personalities from the world of cinema had made their presence felt.

The wedding ceremony too was star-studded - Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta, David Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were among the attendees.

Besides the aforementioned guests, the entire Kapoor clan was present. Sonam's elder uncle Boney, younger uncle Sanjay with his wife Maheep, cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Jahaan, Shanaya, Mohit Marwah along with his parents were present.

