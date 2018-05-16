हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam K Ahuja's fashion choices at Cannes 2018 will make you green with envy - See Pics

Pic courtesy: PTI

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor is not called a fashionista for no reason. The newly married diva of Bollywood graced the 71st Festival de Cannes ceremony and as always made heads turn by showcasing her sophisticated style statement.

Sonam her first red carpet appearance, Sonam wore a dreamy and delicate pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, with her hair loosely tied in a braid and accessorised with a detailed 'parandi'.

She wore simple earrings by Chopard, and the intricate henna design still adorned her hands.

 

Details with @amrapalijewels @tarang_arora

At the Red Carpet for the premiere of the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', Sonam chose a Vera Wang creation. She looked elegant and stylish in the nude and goldenrod strapless ball gown with classic corset-inspired details and multi-layered crinkle tulle skirt, accented by a nude hand fringed silk organza flower.

For the other outings, opted for Emilia Wickstead, Delpozo and Delpozo creations.

Check out the pics here:

 

 

For the unversed, Sonam entered matrimony with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8. Their wedding was solemnised as per the Anand Karaj tradition in presence of family and close friends.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in a chic-flick titled Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. She is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju.

(With IANS inputs)

