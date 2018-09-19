हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to be special guests at Armani's show in Milan

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband and businessman Anand S. Ahuja will soon fly to Milan to attend a fashion show on an invitation by veteran designer Giorgio Armani.

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to be special guests at Armani&#039;s show in Milan

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband and businessman Anand S. Ahuja will soon fly to Milan to attend a fashion show on an invitation by veteran designer Giorgio Armani.

The brand will have a special fashion showcasing in Italy.

Apart from attending the show as front row guests, Sonam and Anand will attend a black-tie event, followed by dinner with Roberta Armani. The couple will also visit the Silos Armani museum.

"Anand and I are honoured to be Giorgio Armani's guests. We look forward to the show in Milan," Sonam said in a statement.

The dinner will be on September 22, and the fashion show will be held on September 23.

