Sonam Kapoor in a denim saree defines gen-next fashion! See pic
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 19:14
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
New Delhi: Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor indeed knows how to set new bars when it comes to unique styling. Her sister Rhea Kapoor possibly has the best taste when it comes to donning a designer's hat for Sonam.
Sonam shared her latest look where she is wearing a denim jeans cum saree by ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta and is styled by baby sister Rhea. And surely we give a big thumbs up to the diva.
Professionally, Sonam had a great 2016 with awards and recognition coming her way for brilliant performance in 'Neerja'.
Check out the pictures here:
First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 18:51
