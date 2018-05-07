Sonam Kapoor looks like a dream in gold in this throwback pic

Mumbai: Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram post a couple of days back to share a throwback pic from Cannes 2017 event.

In the pic, Sonam dazzles in gold and looks like a dream!

Check out the pic embedded below:

For the unversed, Sonam is all set to tie the nuptial knot with beau Anand Ahuja tomorrow in a private ceremony here.

The couple will exchange vows between 11 AM to 12.30PM at Anand Karaj mansion followed by lunch at Rockdale, 226, Bandstand Bandra. The marriage ceremony will be followed by a party on the same day at The Leela, 8 PM onwards.

The guests have been asked not to get gifts as their presence alone will be like presents worth treasuring.

The Kapoor and the Ahuja families issued a joint statement last week to confirm news of the couple's marriage.

The statement read: "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Here's wishing the two families and the couple hearty congratulations.