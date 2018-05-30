Sonam Kapoor's stylish cape saree at 'Sanju' trailer launch won our hearts! Pics

New Delhi: Expect the desi fashionista Sonam Kapoor to surprise you every time she steps out. Her sartorial choices have often left us stunned and her so her recent outing at the 'Sanju' trailer launch was no different.

Sonam wore a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta stylish saree with a twist of cape adding a lot of drama to the outfit. The classic purple colour with a beautiful pattern on the cape makes it look edgy.

Check out some of the pictures shared by the actress and her sister Rhea Kapoor on Instagram:

Sonam has kept her makeup subtle and hair wavy. She surely is a head turner in every outfit she wears.

The actress will be seen playing an important role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju', a film by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Ranbir in the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which will be presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences.

It also has an ensemble star cast of Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few. The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.

But before that, Sonam will be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.