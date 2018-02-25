Sridevi - An absolute style icon who ruled the roost

Mumbai: Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s iconic superstars breathed her last on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was there along with her husband Boney Kapoor, younger daughter Khushi and extended family members to attend a wedding ceremony.

The diva of the 1980s and early 1990s was an absolute style icon and queen of glamour. She redefined style and became a trend setter of sorts back then. She had experimented with her looks in films and tried bling costumes that only she could carry elegantly and with élan.

She made sari look glamorous and looked gorgeous in the six-yard attire. Her graceful dance in a blue chiffon saree in the song 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te Yeh Din Yeh Raat' substantiates the aforementioned. Sridevi could wear any outfit and make it look stylish.

Some of the noted designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee have had the honour of creating outfits for her. Here’s taking a look at some of her style statements:

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on May 7, 2015 at 9:52am PDT

Thanks @sabyasachiofficial A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:24am PST

@manishmalhotra05 always makes me shine A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Love this simple and elegant outfit @abujanisandeepkhosla A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:38am PST

@sabyasachiofficial always makes me feel royal A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:05am PST

Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for these gorgeous looks A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Wearing my favourite @manishmalhotra05 in Moscow A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Dec 17, 2017 at 4:14am PST

Sridevi delivered spellbinding performances in films such Sadma, Mr India, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Chandni and several others. She was conferred Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award in 2013.