Subject of women empowerment very close to me: Anita Dongre

New Delhi: Designer Anita Dongre says that with her new campaign #ANDImpact for which Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shot a video, her brand highlights importance of a sustainable environment and celebrates four such women change-makers -- Priyanka Raina, Purnima Burman, Srishti Bakshi and Rashi Anand.

"Through its latest campaign, #ANDImpact, the brand highlights the importance of a sustainable environment and celebrates four such women change-makers who are individually working towards this cause," Dongre told IANS over an email.

Priyanka is the wife of cricketer Suresh Raina and founder and director at Gracia Raina Foundation dedicated to creating awareness and work closely with mothers and children.

Srishti is the founder of Crossbow Miles, a social initiative that mobilizes communities to make the country safer for girls and women.

Rashi is an entrepreneur and social activist working towards social welfare activities primarily aimed at educating and aiding street children, and Purnima is a conservationist, environmentalist and winner of the Whitley Award (also known as Green Oscar), a prestigious international nature conservation prize in honour of her work to protect the greater adjutant stork and its wetland habitat.

"The subject of women empowerment is very close to me, Whether it is through Grassroot where we empower rural women by providing them with employment opportunities and sustainable livelihoods, or through AND where we bring forward stories of urban women entrepreneurs to inspire other women," said Dongre.

For their latest autumn 2018 collection, which will launch on Friday across all AND stores, Dongre has collaborated with Reliance for their R|Elan initiative and have also incorporated TENCEL™; the premium eco-friendly textile from the Lenzing group.

While R|Elan is the blend of functionality with both business and environmental longevity, TENCEL™ offers a range of features including botanic origin, sustainable production, enhanced breathability, colour retention and biodegradability.

On the collection, Dongre said it is all about the season's must-have midi dresses in denim and autumn checks that make for smart everyday wear as well as modern office wear.

"It comprises versatile styles apt for every occasion at and outside work. Colour palette is monochromatic with hints of deep winter hues and pastel tones," she said.