Summer care: Here’s how you can keep body odour at bay

New Delhi: The problem of body odour persists a lot in summer when the scorching heat causes excessive sweating. Getting rid of unwanted hair and taking a shower are some ways to check it, say experts.

Rohit Batra, Dermatologist at Dermaworld Skin and Hair Clinic and Vivek Mehta, Dermatologist at Pulastya Cadle Skin Laser Clinic, have shared a few tips:

* Shower twice a day: Taking a bath twice a day is a perfect solution for those who sweat excessively. It not only cools you during the summer months but also targets your body odour.

* Let your body dry before dressing: It is better to let your body dry before putting on clothes. Wipe your body comprehensively with the towel to dry your body properly as wetness attracts sweat easily.

* Get rid of unwanted hair: Whether you wear full sleeved clothes or sleeveless tops and tees, you should get rid of the unwanted hair that may start giving a foul smell due to sweating.

* Use antibacterial soap: Antibacterial soap helps to counter the bacteria of the body, which further helps to lessen the foul smell. Take advice from your dermatologist to select the soap as per your body type. Let them know in advance if you have any skin allergy or infection.

* Essential oils: Using essential oils like lavender, peppermint and pine are also the best way to reduce body odour. These oils not only give you a nice fragrance but last longer.

* Using lemon: Rubbing lemon on the parts that stink a lot can help you reduce the smell. You can also squeeze a lemon into the bucket and bathe with that water. It is a perfect solution to reduce smell from the feet.

* Eat the right food: Oily or fried food and spicy food can also be a major reason behind extreme sweating which turns into body odour after a short while.

* Wear the right shoes and clothes: Don't wear clothes made of nylon or synthetic stuff as they retain sweat. Wear loose, comfortable cotton clothes that help evaporate sweat. Also wear cotton socks while wearing shoes.

* Antiperspirant with deodorant: A deodorant covers the strong smell of sweating but one also needs an antiperspirant to control the extreme sweat during the day. A combination of antiperspirant and deodorant will keep your body odour far away.

* Dose of vinegar: As vinegar helps in balancing the pH level of the skin creating an antibacterial environment, it is one of the best methods to stop body odour. Since bacteria doesn't survive in the acidic atmosphere, you can splash some vinegar in the areas where sweating is maximum. This idea is really helpful in controlling the foul smell.