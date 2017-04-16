close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Summer Tips: Combat sweat with natural fabrics

It's best to wear natural fabrics to beat the heat and to keep skin problems at bay, say experts.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:35
Summer Tips: Combat sweat with natural fabrics
Pic Courtesy: Thinkstock Image used as representational purpose only

New Delhi: It's best to wear natural fabrics to beat the heat and to keep skin problems at bay, say experts.

Vandana Anurag, Founder of The Parisian Boudoir and Salesh Grover, Business Head at OSL Luxury Collections, have shared ways in which you can deal with sweat: 

* Loose clothes don't touch your body and allow your body to breathe. Believe it or not, but loose fitting apparel like peplum tops, flowy tops or loose pants will always keep you cooler than a pair of skin tight tank and fit denims.

* Keep yourself cool by switching to breathable and sweat-absorbing fabrics. Always dress up in clothes with natural fabrics it will keep your temperature low.

* Avoid wearing dresses with embellishments as they weigh down your clothes and leads the fabric to touch your skin, trapping the body heat. Embellishments also don't let air pass through the fabric, thus causing sweating.

* Wearing a light coloured and relaxed fit T-shirt can save you from sweating. They can be played around in different styles.

* Summer style is incomplete without chinos and denim shorts. When it comes to shorts, fit and length is the key. You can pair up denim shorts with cotton Polo T-shirt to get the comfort and style.

TAGS

Summer tipsnatural fabricsSweatsummer sweatsummer heat

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in &#039;Hanuman Da Damdaar&#039;
Movies

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in 'Hanuman Da Damdaar'

Malayalam film ‘Godha&#039; trailer OUT!
Regional

Malayalam film ‘Godha' trailer OUT!

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu festival! Here&#039;s what happened
Music

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu fes...

Noted actor Clifton James dead
People

Noted actor Clifton James dead

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and Johny Lever a great &#039;treat&#039;!
Movies

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and J...

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar
People

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video