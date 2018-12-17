Sushmita Sen congratulates Miss Universe 2018 winner Catriona Gray

New Delhi: Miss Universe 2018 pageant was organised in Bangkok on Sunday. The show had 94 contestants who competed for the crown and was hosted by five-time Emmy Award-winner Steve Harvey.

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned as the winner, succeeding South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 1994 winner Sushmita Sen took to Twitter and congratulated the winner.

Sush wrote, “Congratulations #Philippines Another richly deserved victory!!A stunning & well spoken #MissUniverse2018 Catriona Gray Mahal Kita from Sush Mita I love you guys!!!!”

Sushmita is making a lot of headlines these days owing to her relationship with model Rohman Shawl.

The two have often been clicked together and recently made their relationship official via social media. They make for a gorgeous couple who believe in working out together; taking the relationship goals to another level. Since they made their relationship official, Sushmita and Rohman often share pics and videos on social media making fans go gaga over them.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.