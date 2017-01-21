Sushmita Sen to judge Miss Universe 2017 pageant, says 'life has come full circle'! Pic proof

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen was crowned with the prestigious title back in 1994 and now the diva will be on the judging panel for Miss Universe 2017 pageant.

Sushmita took to Twitter/Instagram and shared the news with her fans.

She captioned the image as: “Getting ready with a dancing heart!!!!! I am soooooooo excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years, it's where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994 life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now...returning back to #Manila this time as a #judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!!!to all my #filipino friends who have been graciously asking...I can now confirm...yesssssss!!!! I am coming!!!Mahal Kita Philippines see u sooooooon!!!!!”

Sush herself was crowned Miss Universe in Manila in 1994 and now indeed life has come full circle for her as she will be judging the beauty pageant being held at the same place after 23 years.