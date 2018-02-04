Tamannaah Bhatia walks the ramp for Ashwini Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week—See pic

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was the showstopper for designer Ashwini Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) summer-Resort 2018, and wore a delicately embroidered, ruffled blouse teamed with a bright red skirt embellished with gold work and a champagne coloured dupatta.

Check out the picture right here:



(Image Courtesy: IANS)

The designer showcased a collection titled 'Tilottama'. It was a refreshing, edgy, modern take on couture fashion.

Inspired by the celestial beauty of Apsaras, the angels of light from Hindu mythology, this collection was a reflection of the divine feminine. Elegant, delicate and yet traditional, the silhouettes seen on the catwalk were modern renditions of traditional Indian wear that ranged from fusion to bridal ensembles.

One of the highlights of this collection was the use of textures, by mixing fabrics like silks, organza, lycra, brocade, nets, woven textiles, organza and chiffon to add an almost whimsical flair to the designs. The colour palette encompassed a wide range of shades like blues, yellows, greens, pinks, reds, golds, ivory tones, greys, and was perfectly suited to the needs of any trendsetter.

"When I started working and started doing Hindi films, that was when I was really trying to figure out who I really am. That discovery gradually happened through fashion," Tamannaah told IANS in an interview.

"Fashion is a great medium to express who really you are as a person. It is not something I have woken up and known about. I think I can confidently say that now I don't feel I am working too hard for it," she added.

The actress, who has featured in films like Himmatwala, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Tutak Tutak Tutiya, is an established name in southern cinema.