This 'mini skirt' by Zara resembles traditional lungi

New Dehli: An international retail company, which deals in clothing and accessories, has introduced check mini skirt that has an uncanny resemblance to traditional Indian lungis.

The sarong-style skirt is being sold at Zara's UK online store at 69.99 pound, which is equal to more than 6250 Indian Rupees.

Sarong is typically worn by men around their waist in India and South East Asian countries, like Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar.

The clothing giant describes the item in their UK online store as, "flowing skirt with draped detail in the front, slit detail at the hem. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam."

Usually, the traditional sarongs come in a variety of patterns and colours at much cheaper rates in other Asian countries.

