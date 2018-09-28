This winter pep-up your wardrobe with these style tips!

Want to fight cold like a diva? We know precisely what you desire. From chic skinny jeans and statement coat to cashmere sweater and turtleneck tops, the nitty-gritty of this season is just as cool as the temperature outside. Today, we thought of sharing with you top 6 winter wardrobe essentials you must have for this chic season:



Skinny Jeans

Topping the list of must-haves, skinny jeans are perfect for winter as their silhouette allows you to layer your outfit easily. Either flat heels with a leather jacket in the day or pointed toe heels with a draped top for a night party. These go-to pants can never go wrong. So grab a pair before the prices hike.

Statement Coat

Isn't the outerwear most important of all? So why not make it a statement! These statement coats will do justice to your outfit and add a pop of colour to any neutral or all-black outfit screaming out to the public to get an eyeful.

Leather Jacket

Leather jacket being my personal favourite is crucial for every winter wardrobe adding an instant edge to any outfit. Toss it over your jeans and Tee for the weekend or top and pants for the night, it has the potential to revamp any winter wear from sad to fad.

Turtleneck top

Cool and comfy turtleneck top will ensure that your neck is snug as a bug in a rug. This top complements everything you wear from a dress to simple jeans. So why not grab the garb and exalt your comfy style.



Knitted Jumper Dress

Want to look sexy but too cold outside? The easiest way to show a little leg and stay cosy at the same time is by wearing a knitted jumper dress. The bonus is that this style looks good with most shoes and boots. So cheer up if you already have it in your wardrobe, well if not then hurry up!

Over the Knee Boots

Last but not the least – the warm and chic- the perfect winter combination! Over-the-knee boots can be paired up with jeans and a jumper for a casual daytime look or glammed up with a skirt or mini dress at night.