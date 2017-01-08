Top 5 style hacks for winter!
New Delhi: Winter is around the corner. Being one of the trickiest seasons of all, it takes the most out of you when it comes at dressing up in the most stylish look. Not only one has to ensure the dress up looks all chick and smart but comfortable as well. Here are some winter fashion hacks that will keep you warm and fashionable.
1) Woolen mufflers can deck you up
Nothing better than dressing up cool with woolen mufflers along with drab looking caps. Your will sparkle more and the cold winds will think twice before entering your ears.
2) Long coats
What can be more stylish than decking up with long coats. Long boots can perfectly match the appearance.
3) Scarf
Scarfs actually go along well in almost any season. So, a stylish try with your favorite scarf can make the appearance glow all the more.
4) Shawl Neckline Cardigans
A good quality shawl neck cardigan is something you should own in your winter closet. Shawl collar cardigan gives a unique style to your personality and looks good when layered with turtleneck and round-neck sweaters.
5) Fur- Warm
Whether you are a fan of fur or don’t love it, there is a wide range of choices in men’s winter merchandise with fur detailing.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Kratika Dheer refuses to shoot intimate scenes with ‘Kasam’ co-star Ssharad Malhotra
- Aaradhya Bachchan, Azad Rao Khan’s annual day performance VIDEOS are adorable – WATCH
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’: THIS legendary actor may have a cameo
- Salman Khan unveils trailer of friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film ‘Dhyani Mani’
- Salman Khan fans celebrate 21 Million Salmaniacs
- Jewellery resolutions for 2017
- Anusha Dandekar wears boyfriend Karan Kundra's clothes often!
- Priyanka Chopra has 'girl problems' in choosing Golden Globes perfect outfit!
- Deepika Padukone tuned into her Serena Unger avatar at 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' Mexico premiere!
- Go ethic with tinge of modernity – Here are a few tips