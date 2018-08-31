हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan slays on GQ India cover—See inside

Varun is totally slaying in his dude avatar for the magazine shoot.

Varun Dhawan slays on GQ India cover—See inside

New Delhi: The young and promising star Varun Dhawan has proved to be one of the most bankable actors in B-Town. The generation next actor has a solid fanbase and is loved the female fans. His social media presence is also something to watch out for.

With over 14.8 million followers on Instagram already, Varun is an avid social media user. The actor features on the cover of GQ India magazine for September issue and he shared the picture on the photo-sharing site.

Check it out here:

Varun is totally slaying in his dude avatar for the magazine shoot. He actually does look 'effortlessly cool' as has been used on the cover to describe the stylish star.

On the professional front, Varun will next be seen in 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' opposite Anushka Sharma. The film is a YRF venture and is helmed by Sharat Katariya. It will hit the screens on September 28, 2018. The movie is reportedly based on the Make in India campaign launched by the government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

Varun also ha got Dharma Productions' 'Kalank' with Alia Bhatt in the line-up. It is being directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. It has a starry ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

It will release next year.

 

 

