Virat Kohli’s wedding reception attire had buttons made of 18 -karat gold

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception bash in Delhi for friends and relatives. The most important guest of the evening was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who graced the occasion to bless the newlyweds.

The cricketer looked dapper in a black textured silk signature bandhgala, a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He complimented his attire by opting for mojris from Sabyasachi’s accessories line and an embroidered antique Pashmina shawl.

But the highlight of his reception attire was the 18 karat gold buttons that glittered beautifully. Yes, you read that right. Those buttons shimmering on his bandhgala are made of 18k gold!

Here’s how Sabyasachi describes his look:

Virat and Anushka got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany in Italy on December 11. The couple then flew for their honeymoon to an undisclosed location but had posted a picture on Facebook. It was apparent that the couple was enjoying honeymoon at a snowy destination.

They flew back to India a couple of days back to host a reception in Delhi and will be hosting another one in Mumbai on December 26 for cricketers and film industry friends.

Speculations are rife that Anushka will be accompanying Virat to South Africa for India’s tour to the country early next month. This will be Virat’s first cricket series post marriage and with him will be the first lady of Indian cricket – Anushka aka Mrs Kohli.