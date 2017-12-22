Virat Kohli’s wedding reception attire had buttons made of 18 -karat gold
Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception bash in Delhi for friends and relatives. The most important guest of the evening was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who graced the occasion to bless the newlyweds.
The cricketer looked dapper in a black textured silk signature bandhgala, a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He complimented his attire by opting for mojris from Sabyasachi’s accessories line and an embroidered antique Pashmina shawl.
But the highlight of his reception attire was the 18 karat gold buttons that glittered beautifully. Yes, you read that right. Those buttons shimmering on his bandhgala are made of 18k gold!
Here’s how Sabyasachi describes his look:
I don’t think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn’t be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver’s children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka! Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our ‘Kashmir Revival’ project. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi @tajdiplomaticenclave For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #Virushka #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli
Virat and Anushka got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany in Italy on December 11. The couple then flew for their honeymoon to an undisclosed location but had posted a picture on Facebook. It was apparent that the couple was enjoying honeymoon at a snowy destination.
They flew back to India a couple of days back to host a reception in Delhi and will be hosting another one in Mumbai on December 26 for cricketers and film industry friends.
Speculations are rife that Anushka will be accompanying Virat to South Africa for India’s tour to the country early next month. This will be Virat’s first cricket series post marriage and with him will be the first lady of Indian cricket – Anushka aka Mrs Kohli.