Waluscha De Sousa looks so different and trippy! See pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous looking model-turned-actress Waluscha De Sousa, who was seen playing Shah Rukh Khan's wife in 'FAN' is looking completely different in her new avatar.

Why? Well, the beautiful Waluscha is featuring in a new song titled 'Trippy' by Himesh Reshammiya and she looks so different. The song is a part of Himesh's new album 'Aapse Mausiiquii'. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Check out how she looks in the song: