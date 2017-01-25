Waluscha De Sousa looks so different and trippy! See pic
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 19:32
New Delhi: The gorgeous looking model-turned-actress Waluscha De Sousa, who was seen playing Shah Rukh Khan's wife in 'FAN' is looking completely different in her new avatar.
Why? Well, the beautiful Waluscha is featuring in a new song titled 'Trippy' by Himesh Reshammiya and she looks so different. The song is a part of Himesh's new album 'Aapse Mausiiquii'. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar.
Check out how she looks in the song:
Here's my look from the song #trippy sung by #himeshreshammiya & @iAmNehaKakkar from the album #aapsemausiiquii releasing soon pic.twitter.com/9xnqq7cEe2
— Waluscha De Sousa (@Iamwaluscha) January 25, 2017
First Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 19:32
