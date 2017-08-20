Wendell Rodricks presents plus size show at LFW Winter/Festive 2017

Mumbai: Ace designer Wendell Rodricks presented the 'aLL PRIMERO' collection at the plus size show at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017 here.

The presentation broke myths about plus size fashion where colour, style and fabrics were concerned with designs made to flatter men and women with great curves and ample muscles like the Apple, Pear, Hourglass, Rectangle and Carrot shapes.

The Plus Size Store launched its PRIMERO collection with Rodricks at the fashion gala.

After making their debut at LFW last year, aLL - The Plus Size Store chose to collaborate with the renowned fashion designer this year for a collection titled 'aLL PRIMERO' which seeks to break popular myths regarding plus size clothing in the fashion industry.

Varonica Campabell, India's first transgender plus size model, opened the show. Later 20 other plus size models who walked the ramp were selected through an audition held in June.

"It is our constant quest to give our customers the latest in fashion to suit their body type and hence this season we have collaborated with ace designer Wendell Rodricks to bust popular fashion myths with our very first designer collection PRIMERO," said Hetal Kotak, CEO of aLL - The Plus Size Store.

"I have always wanted the fashion industry to be size inclusive and this collaboration with aLL - The Plus Size Store takes it one step further. There are so many restrictions put on plus size fashion whether there are certain colours that flatter their shape or a fixed silhouette. With PRIMERO, we're breaking all these myths and prevailing rules and regulations," added Rodricks.

The fabric for the collection were primarily moss crepe, Lycra, cotton, satin, jacquard, polyester georgette, single jersey, Lycra cotton and mercerised Giza for men's T-shirts.

Linen dobby stripes were an interesting part along with over-dyed twill Lycra that was perfect for men's and women's jeans.

Men's shirts featured deconstructed plackets, mull bundies, tunics, and twill cotton. The Lycra shirts with contrast stitch detail, poly knits, silver speck foil prints, crush pleated poly georgette and pewter shine stripes completed the extensive fabrics and detailing choices.

Women's wear was a kaleidoscope of colours as fluid creations floated down the ramp on the jaunty confident models. Layered tunics, asymmetric gowns, swinging dresses, capes and kaftans -- some speckled with silver heart motifs.

Ending the high octane show was the finale surprise -- ace singer and actor of musicals like "Jesus Christ Superstar" Deveika Bhojwani dressed in a glamorous magenta and purple long creation by Wendell Rodricks serenaded the audience with a great rendition of the foot tapping number of the popular hit song "Killing me Softly".

The looks created by Lakme Makeup Expert, Donald Simrock were created with varied interpretation of different personalities. Playing with the range of colours from the new lip colours to bring out the difference in personalities, each model had a different lip shade.