Amitabh Bachchan

When Amitabh Bachchan competed with Ranveer Singh

Pic courtesy: @ranveersingh

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is ready to compete with actor Ranveer Singh over fashion statement.

Amitabh, 75, took to Instagram and a shared a photograph of himself sporting a purple shirt, a jarring navy blur blazer and purple pants. 

"This is the ultimate limit of excess... Ready to compete with Ranveer Singh," Amitabh captioned the image. 

 

This is the ultimate limit of excess .. ready to compete with Ranveer SINGH ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

The cine icon wrote on his blog that the "clothings are on a volume that has deafened the ears"

The look and feel have been designed partially by me, on the instruct of the production department - a determined serious attitudinal bunch of experienced experts ready at a drop of a hat to negate all that you strive in front of the camera. It is loud, it played to the galleries beyond and it is a selling tele shopping encounter," he added. 

On the acting front, Amitabh will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal famed Fatima Sana Shaikh.

