Manish Malhotra

Would love to see Prince Harry in slim-cut bandhgala: Manish Malhotra

The royal couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Indian designer Manish Malhotra feels Prince Harry would look dapper in a slim-cut bandhgala. Prince Harry will marry actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.

If Malhotra had to dress the couple, what would he have picked?

"I would style Meghan in one of my signature Summer Couture silhouettes - a gown with a fitted, long-sleeved top billowing out into layers of soft silk and continuing into a trail, all embellished with condensed pearl embroidery," Malhotra said on the sidelines of shooting for "Vh1 Inside Access". 

"I would love to see Harry in a slim-cut bandhgala," he added. 

The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday. The wedding will beam on Indian television deferred live on Colors Infinity.

