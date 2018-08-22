हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Doordarshan Bhawan

Fire at Doordarshan Bhawan in Delhi, no casualties

The fire broke out in the AC plant of Doordarshan Bhawan. 

Fire at Doordarshan Bhawan in Delhi, no casualties

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Doordarshan Bhawan at Mandi House in Delhi on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The fire broke out in the AC plant of Doordarshan Bhawan. "The fire was controlled within 10 mins. 8 fire tenders are present on the spot," a fire official said.

A call was received about the fire at 12:50 pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The AC plant is situated on the ground floor of the Doordarshan Bhawan.
 

