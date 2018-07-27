हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ghaziabad

Five-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad

The building was evacuated a few days ago as it was in a bad condition and renovation was going on.

Five-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: A five-storey building collapsed in Khoda area of Ghaziabad on Friday. The building was evacuated a few days ago as it was in a bad condition and renovation was going on. Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ritu Maheshwari said that there is no possibility of casualties in the building collapse as it had been vacated earlier.

NDRF and other rescue teams have reached the spot she said.

Maheshwari said, "The building was not in good condition, it was 8-10 years old and had been evacuated already. No casualty has been reported. NDRF & other rescue teams are present at the spot."

According to a local in the area, the building was old and nobody stayed there. The building housed a clothes showroom but that too had been shut down as the condition of the building was not good.

This is not the first incident of building collapse in Ghaziabad. Due to the heavy downpour, a number of buildings have toppled in Delhi-NCR area killing and injuring many people.

In an incident on Thursday, a three-storey building collapsed in Mubarakpur village in Greater Noida. 

On July 22,  an under-construction five-storey building in Ghaziabad's Dasna came crashing down killing at least two people and injuring several. Most of the injured are labourers who were working at the site and have said that the builder had forced them to carry on with the daily schedule despite a visible crack appearing in the building.

In another incident on July 21, at least one person was killed and three others injured when an under construction building collapsed at Sector 63 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. 

The first incident of a building collapse during this month came on July 17 when at least nine people were killed and over 50 feared trapped under the debris of the two under-construction buildings in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village

