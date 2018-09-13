हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi recipe: Here's how you can make delicious Karanji at home!

Several yummy delicacies are made at home on this day.

Ganesh Chaturthi recipe: Here&#039;s how you can make delicious Karanji at home!
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab from zkhanakhazana video

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here (September 13) and the entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour. The celebratory mood has begun and the devotees have lined-up outside Ganpati temples to get a glimpse of their favourite god and seek his blessings. Also, several yummy delicacies are made at home on this day.

Besides yummy Modaks, you can also make the very delicious Karanji. So, today we will help you make Karanji at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup Maida

3 tsp ghee

1 cup grated coconut

3 1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups milk

1 tbsp poppy seeds

chopped almonds

raisins

salt

oil

½ cardamom powder

Method:

First, prepare a dough, then mix salt, maida and ghee in a bowl. Add warm milk and salt to make a smooth dough.

For stuffing, cook the coconut, sugar, milk, chopped almonds and raisins, cardamom powder and poppy seeds in milk. Boil till the milk evaporates.

Divide the dough and make flat round pancakes. Add the stuffing in middle and close the corners. After stuffing all the gujias or karanji, heat oil in a frying pan.

Fry the karanjis for 2-3 minutes till the colour becomes golden brown.

Take it out and place it on a tissue paper to avoid having extra oil. Let it cool.

Your Karanji is ready to eat.

Enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi with this recipe.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

