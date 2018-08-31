हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami recipe

Janmashtami special recipe: Here's how you can make Mishri Makkhan

The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is here (September 2) and the whole atmosphere is full of Lord's bhakti. Devotees observe fast, sing his songs and pray to the god seeking his blessings. The day is also special as several delicacies are prepared at home for celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is here (September 2) and the whole atmosphere is full of Lord's bhakti. Devotees observe fast, sing his songs and pray to the god seeking his blessings. The day is also special as several delicacies are prepared at home for celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

So, we thought of helping you prepare some mouth-watering dishes at home. Here's how you can easily make 'Mishri Makkhan':

Ingredients:

250 gms fresh cream/malai stored in the refrigerator

100 gms of Mishri

Method:

Pour the fresh cream in the jar.

Put on the lid tightly on the jar now.

Shake until the butter forms up

Take an empty vessel and put a fine sieve on top

Now pour the mixture on this sieve.

The butter will remain in the sieve while the liquid will flow down.

The alternative way is to pour the entire cream in a mixer and whip it for a couple of minutes. The butter will form in a lump. Transfer in another container and refrigerate. Offer it to the little Lord along with Mishri.

Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami!

