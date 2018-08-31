हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami recipes

Janmashtami special recipe: Learn how to make chef Sanjeev Kapoor style 'Mathura Ka Pedha' for Kanha ji at home—Watch

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami in several parts of the world celebrates the birth of Lord Krishan—the eight avatar of god Vishnu.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab of video.

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is here (September 2) and it is that time of the year when the devotees of the Lord throng temples for darshan and seek his blessings. Devotees observe fast, sing his songs and pray to the god with much gusto. The day is also special as several delicacies are prepared at home for celebrating the birth of Thakur Ji.

So, we thought of helping you prepare some mouth-watering dishes at home. Almost every household in India will either observe a fast else make delicious recipes for Kanha Ji. Watch this video below and learn how to make 'Mathura Ka Pedha' by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor at home:

Watch video:

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami in several parts of the world celebrates the birth of Lord Krishan—the eight avatar of god Vishnu. According to Hindu lunar calendar, it is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shrawana or Sawan. It overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is followed by Nandotsav—celebrating the occasion when Nanda Baba distributed gifts to the community in honour of Krishna's birth.

Jai Shri Radha-Krishna!

 

Janmashtami recipesJanmashtami recipemathura ka pedhaSanjeev KapoorShri Krishna JanmashtamiGourmet

