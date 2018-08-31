हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janmashtami recipe

Janmashtami special recipe: This is how you can make coconut burfi at home

The day is also special as several delicacies are prepared at home for celebrating the birth of Thakur Ji.

Janmashtami special recipe: This is how you can make coconut burfi at home
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab of Zee Khana Khazana video

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when the chants of 'Jai Shri Krishna' reverberate all around you. The festive spirit of Shri Krishna Janmashtami has gripped one and sundry as it is widely celebrated not just in the country but across the globe. Devotees observe fast, sing his songs and pray to the god with much gusto. The day is also special as several delicacies are prepared at home for celebrating the birth of Thakur Ji.

This year Janmashtami happens to be on September 2. So, we thought of helping you prepare some mouth-watering dishes at home. Almost every household in India will either observe a fast else make delicious recipes for Kanha Ji.

Here's how you can make the yummy coconut burfi at home:

Ingredients:

2-3 cups of scraped coconut shreds
1 cup of sugar
1 tbsp of ghee
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
1-1/2 cups of water
2 tbsp of milk

Method: 

Put coconut shreds in a heated pan and fry it for some time. After the coconut milk moisture looks settled a bit, remove it.

Then, boil water in another container. Add sugar and stir till it boils. Put the milk to the boiling sugar syrup, add the fried coconut shreds to it.

Stir till the coconut and sugar syrup are blended properly. You can now add ghee and cardamom powder.

When the mixture turns thick, place it on a plate with ghee smeared over it.

Flatten the surface evenly with the help of an oiled flat slice.

Cut into squares or any shape of your own choice once it turns cold.

Your dish is ready to be served.

Here's wishing you a happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami!

 

Tags:
Janmashtami recipeShri Krishna JanmashtamiJanmashtami recipescoconut burficoconut burfi recipeGourmet

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close