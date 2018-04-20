Summer recipes: Delicious ways to eat mangoes this season

New Delhi: From mango sandwich to a mango dessert, one can try out some delicious ways of trying this fruit so that you can make the most of it this season.

Carefully curated by French chef Gregory Bazire from Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House and Chef Paul Hayward, Executive Pastry Chef, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, try out these mango recipes and enjoy the summer season.

Earl Grey English Muffins with Smoked Salmon and Chickoo Chutney by French chef Gregory Bazire from Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House

Ingredients: One large english muffin: .60g of smoked salmon slices: .5g of capers: .1 large spring onions: .30g Goan fish curry base: .10g Cream: . 3ml lemon juice: . 5g raw mango: . 10g chickoo chutney: . 5ml extra virgin olive oil: . 10g butter: .2g sesame seeds

Method of Preparation: Mix the Goan curry masala base with cream and lemon juice. Apply Goan curry dressing on the Muffins base with chutney: Toast the English muffins cut in two with a light toast with butter, until crispy: Layer the shredded iceberg lettuce and the salmon slices with capers and raw mango julienne. Finish with spring onions sliced and mustard

Mango Soufflé from Chef Paul Hayward, Executive Pastry Chef, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Ingredients: 1000 g Mango Puree: 200g sugar: 110g cornstarch: 110g cold water: 600g fresh egg whites: 180g sugar

Method of Preparation: Bring puree and sugar to a boil: In small bowl combine cornstarch with cold water using a hand whisk: Pour slowly onto boiling mixture while whisking and cook for 1 minute: Pour into a container and cover with cling film so touching mixture and allow to cool to room temperature.

When cooled whisk egg whites on medium speed until stiff and then add sugar* mix for 1 minute and remove. With a hand whisk smooth out the mango base and fold in 1/3 of this meringue mixture. Whisk until the mixture is smooth slowly fold in the rest gently so not to lose all the air:

Pipe or spoon into ramekins or dishes brushed with soft butter and then filled with sugar and poured onto to create a surface for the soufflé to rise: Bake at 190C in oven for 5-8 minutes : When cooked soufflé should be nice and high and soft in the middle: Dust with icing sugar and serve with ice cream.