10-man Bengaluru FC thrash Mohun Bagan to set up Super Cup final with East Bengal

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC came from behind to thrash I-League giants Mohun Bagan 4-2 to reach the final of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

They will now play another I-League giants East Bengal in the final on Friday.

Dicka put Bagan ahead in the 38th minute and when Bengaluru's Nishu Kumar was sent off for an offence in the 49th minute, it appeared Bagan were on their way to the final.

However, Venezuelan striker Miku scored two beautiful goals in the 62nd and 65th minutes to stun the Bagan camp and put Bengaluru in the ascendancy. Those two brilliant goals effectively sealed the deal for the ISL side. Later in the match (89th), Miku converted a penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Shortly after Sunil Chhetri (90th minute) added insult to injury with a stunner of his own to make it 4-1. Bagan fought hard and Dicka scored another in the second minute of stoppage time but that was good as the Kolkatan team got against a brave Bengaluru FC Side.

On Monday East Bengal had beaten FC Goa 1-0 to become the first team to reach the semis thanks to 32-year-old Nigerian striker Dudu Omagbemi's goal in the 78th minute.