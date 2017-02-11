17 dead, many injured in Angola football match stampede
The tragedy occurred when hundreds of local fans stormed one of the gates of the stadium to watch the match.
Luanda: At least 17 people died and dozens of others injured in a stampede at a stadium at a soccer stadium in the northern Uige city of Angola.
The tragedy occurred on Friday evening seven minutes into a first division match between Santa Rita de Cassia and Libolo when hundreds of local fans stormed one of the gates of the stadium to watch the match, Xinhua reported.
Sources with a local hospital said there were at least 76 casualties, of whom 17 dead, mostly teenagers who tried to sneak into the stadium to watch the game. Five people were also reported to be in serious condition after the stampede.
Witnesses said the crowd trying to gain access would have taken the stadium past its 8,000 capacity, and some people began to fall and some people had walk on others, triggering the worst stadium tragedy in recent memory.
The gate was already over crowded when hundreds of more fans stormed the gate to gain entry while there were only police men were present to safeguard the order, one witness said.
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the incident, local media reported.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu