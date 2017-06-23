close
2017 Community Shield: Arsenal, Chelsea clash to raise funds for London tower fire victims

At least 79 died after fire broke out in the 24-storey social housing block in Kensington, West London last week.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 17:57
2017 Community Shield: Arsenal, Chelsea clash to raise funds for London tower fire victims

London: Proceeds from a clash between London soccer giants Arsenal and Chelsea will go to support people caught up in the Grenfell Tower fire, the Football Association said on Friday.

Officials said they were hoping to raise "in the region of 1.25 million pounds ($1.59 million)" when FA Cup winners Arsenal take on Premier League champions Chelsea for the 2017 Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium on Aug. 6.

"Like the rest of the country, we were all deeply saddened ... Whilst only a football match, we hope that in some small way through the Community Shield we can help," FA chairman Greg Clarke said in a statement.

"Two great London clubs will come together to play at the city`s most famous stadium just a few miles from Kensington. They will be united in their passion for football, grief at this tragic loss and support for their community," he added.

TAGS

ArsenalchelseaGrenfell Tower fireFootball AssociationPremier LeagueCommunity ShieldWembley StadiumFootball News

