2018 FIFA World Cup, Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Argentina — Preview, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: The 28 August-05 September FIFA matchday window will be preocuupied with 2018 Russia World Cup qualifiying matches in all confederations. But the most prominent of those matches will be in South America (CONMEBOL) with heavyweights Lionel Messi's Argentina travelling to Luis Suarez's Uruguay on Friday.

Other match-ups from the confederation are Chile vs Paraguay, Brazil vs Ecuador, Colombia vs Venezuela, Peru vs Bolivia, all happenening on the same day, but with different kick-off times. Brazil have already qualified for the finals. Neymar & Co are one the three outfits to have qualified so far, besides hosts Russia and Iran from AFC.

The Netherlands will travel to France, and this huge clash is one of the nine fixtures taking place accross Europe on the same day. France are joint leaders with Sweden, ahead of the Dutch in the Group A. The following day, defending champions Germany travel to Czech Republic in their group C engagments.

But, here's all you need to know about the marquee clash between Uruguay and Argentina.

Argetina are likely to field a full strenght team, but there still exists injury concerns for Suaraz for the home side.

Preview: There are only three automatic qualification spots available in South America with Brazil already booking their place for the finals. Yes, there is one promotion spot available, considering the travel CONMEBOL vs OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) play-offs can be taxing. So, the fight is one among the remaining nine teams for those three spots.

Argentina are currently placed fifth, behind Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Chile. Their performance at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario tommorow will have a huge bearing on their future prospects. Besides, the fixture has its own reputation, with lots of history attached to it.

In the last two meetings, Argentina beat Uruguay by solitary goals at Copa America 2015 and 2018 World Cup qualification round seven.

Date: 31 August, 2017

Venue: Estadio Centenario in Uruguay

Time: 8 PM local time/ 4:30 am IST (Friday)

TV Listing: Sony Ten 2

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Uruguay - Fernando Muslera, M. Silva, Martin Campana, Pereira, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, G. Silva, Lemos, Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Nicolas Lodeiro, C. Sanchez, Corujo, Vecino, Nandez, Laxalt, Valverde, Edinson Cavani, Stuani, Diego Rolan, Fernandez, Pereiro, Luis Suarez; Oscar Tabarez (URU)

Argentina: Sergio Romero, Nahuel Guzman, Geronimo Rulli, Javier Mascherano, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Pareja, Javier Pinola, Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Augusto Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Guido Pizarro, Angel Di Maria, Marcos Acuna, Javier Pastore, Emiliano Rigoni, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Sergio Aguero, Mauro Icardi, Joaquin Correa, Dario Benedetto, Lautaro Acosta; Coach Jorge Sampaoli (ARG)

Likely XIs:

Uruguay - Muslera; Pereira; Godin, Gimenez, Silva; Sanchez, Vecino, Rios, Rodriguez; Cavani, Rolan.

Argentina - Romero; Mercado, Fazio, Otamendi, Pinola; Biglia, Banega, Di Maria; Messi, Icardi, Dybala.