close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

2018 World Cup Qualifier: Belgium win 2-0 despite stubborn Estonian resistance

Mertens had the visitors ahead just past the half hour mark but there was to be no repeat of the 8-1 hammering that Belgium handed Estonia in Brussels in November.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 08:48
2018 World Cup Qualifier: Belgium win 2-0 despite stubborn Estonian resistance
Reuters

Tallinn: Goals from Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli allowed Belgium to outclass a resilient 10-man Estonia 2-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Friday and maintain top spot in Group H.

Mertens had the visitors ahead just past the half hour mark but there was to be no repeat of the 8-1 hammering that Belgium handed Estonia in Brussels in November.

Mertens took advantage of a goalkeeping blunder to put Belgium ahead and Estonia suffered a further setback on the stroke of halftime when Artjom Dmitrijev was sent off for a studs-high challenge on Marouane Fellaini.

Estonia`s stubborn defence prevented Belgium from finding the net until five minutes from the end when Chadli added a second.

Belgium have a four-point lead over second placed Greece in their qualifying group and are well placed to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.  

TAGS

2018 World Cup qualifierBelgiumEstoniaDries MertensFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

WI vs Afg, 1st ODI: Rashid Khan scalps seven wickets as Afg...
cricket

WI vs Afg, 1st ODI: Rashid Khan scalps seven wickets as Afg...

Vijay Mallya dismisses speculation of possible Force India sale
Other Sports

Vijay Mallya dismisses speculation of possible Force India...

French Open 2017: Headlines, quotes, key stats and facts about Day 13 at Roland Garros
Tennis

French Open 2017: Headlines, quotes, key stats and facts a...

2018 World Cup Qualifier: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to captain England against Scotland
Football

2018 World Cup Qualifier: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry K...

Kimi Raikkonen clocked fastest lap in practice at Canadian Grand Prix
Other Sports

Kimi Raikkonen clocked fastest lap in practice at Canadian...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mashrafe Mortaza optimistic afte...
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mashrafe Mortaza optimistic afte...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video