AC Milan battle to 1-1 Serie A draw at Fiorentina

Milan: Troubled AC Milan battled to a 1-1 draw in a scrappy Serie A match at Fiorentina on Saturday after Hakan Calhanoglu's goal spared them from a third successive league defeat.

The goals came in a three-minute spell as Giovanni Simeone put Fiorentina ahead in the 71st minute, heading in from Cristiano Biraghi`s inviting cross at the near post, before Calhanoglu replied for Gennaro Gattuso`s side.

The Turkish free kick specialist snapped up a rebound after Fiorentina goalkeeper Marco Sportiello parried Suso`s shot, leaving Fiorentina eighth on 27 points and big-spending Milan ninth on 25.

Milan were lucky to reach halftime with 11 men after Alessio Romagnoli escaped with a yellow card for tripping Simeone when the Argentine appeared to have a clear run on goal.

They were also rescued by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who pulled off an outstanding save to tip a Gil Dias header on to the crossbar.