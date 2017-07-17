AC Milan close to signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata: Report

Milan: Seven-time European football champions AC Milan are close to signing unsettled Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to a media report here.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are on the cusp of pulling off a coup over Manchester United and Chelsea who were front-runners in getting Morata`s signature. United later backed out and signed Belgian Romelu Lukaku from Everton for a reported transfer fee of 75 million pounds ($98.19 million).

If the paper is to be trusted, Vincenzo Montella-coached Milan have tabled a 70 million euros ($80.16 million) bid for Morata, and have offered a further 10 million euros ($11.45 million) per year to the former Juventus footballer in order to convince him.

If the 24-year-old Morata joins Milan, he will be the 10th summer signing for Milan. Among the key summer recruits of Milan are Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia, Franck Kessie, Andrea Conti, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Milan CEO Marco Fassone admitted the club continues to target a striker. Their shortlist includes Morata, Torino`s Andrea Belotti and Dortmund`s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.