हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AC Milan

AC Milan crash out of Europa League

All the goals in Greece came in a thrilling second half, with Milan defender Cristian Zapata scoring an own goal to make it 2-0 to Olympiakos in the 70th minute, before he pulled one back for his side two minutes later. 

AC Milan crash out of Europa League
Image Credits: Twitter/@acmilan

Olympiakos Piraeus pulled off a stunning 3-1 Europa League win over AC Milan at the Karaiskakis Stadium that put them into the last-32 and sent the Italians crashing out as the remaining places in the knockout stage were decided on Friday.

All the goals in Greece came in a thrilling second half, with Milan defender Cristian Zapata scoring an own goal to make it 2-0 to Olympiakos in the 70th minute, before he pulled one back for his side two minutes later. 

Yet Milan`s defensive frailty was punished when Konstantinos Fortounis scored from the penalty spot in the 81st minute to give his side the win that left them second in Group F on 10 points.
They edged out the seven-times European champions on goal difference and progressed along with group winners Real Betis. 

Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season in the competition as they drew 2-2 with Vidi FC in Budapest, but the game was overshadowed by allegations of anti-Semitic chanting by the visiting fans.

Swedish side Malmo pulled off one of the bigger shocks of the round, winning 1-0 away to 10-man Besiktas to finish runners-up behind Genk in Group I. 

Besiktas`s Ricardo Quaresma was given a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Franz Brorsson in the second half.

Bayer Leverkusen demolished AEK Larnaca 5-1 to finish top of Group A, with FC Zurich finishing runners-up following a 1-1 draw with Ludogorets. 

Group C winners Zenit St Petersburg were comfortably beaten 2-0 away by Slavia Prague, who claimed the runners-up spot, rendering Bordeaux`s 1-0 win away to FC Copenhagen meaningless as both sides went out. 

Celtic, who were beaten 2-1 at home by a Salzburg side that had already secured top spot in Group B, needed a helping hand from Rosenborg.

The Norwegians secured a 1-1 draw at home to RB Leipzig that knocked out the German side and sent the Scottish champions through.

Despite a 3-0 thumping by Sevilla, Krasnodar made it out of Group J as Standard Liege could only manage a scoreless draw away to Akhisar. 

They will be joined in next Monday`s draw for the knockout stage by Villarreal, Rapid Vienna, Dynamo Kiev and Stade Rennais.

Tags:
AC MilanfootballOlympiakos PiraeusVillarrealRapid ViennaDynamo KievStade Rennaischelsea

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close